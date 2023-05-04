Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 137380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.16.

About Eskay Mining

(Get Rating)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.