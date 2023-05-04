Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ESQ traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $56,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,745.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $56,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.