Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $221.00 at UBS Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.63.

EL stock opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.41.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

