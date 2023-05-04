Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Etsy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.70. 5,345,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,228. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,556,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Etsy by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 253,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

