Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Etsy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.68. 5,586,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,624,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

