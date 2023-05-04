Euro Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.77 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Euro Coin has a market cap of $52.73 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,942,183 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

