Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.80 million and $1.87 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,943,062 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.