Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.42 EPS.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 406.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

