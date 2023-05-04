Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.76. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

