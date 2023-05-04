Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.51.

NYSE:EXR traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.79. 1,278,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.56.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

