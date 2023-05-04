FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. FactSet Research Systems has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $16.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,634. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

