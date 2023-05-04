Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $752.39 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $694.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.18.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,546. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

