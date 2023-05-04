Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $760.15

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $760.15 and last traded at $754.43, with a volume of 31321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $752.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.71.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $694.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.18.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,546 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

