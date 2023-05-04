Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Acquires $21,480.00 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,944.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

FMAO stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 9,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

