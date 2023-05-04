FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
FARO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 745,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.
