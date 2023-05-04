FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 745,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.31.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

