Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 9.8%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.20. 3,405,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,295,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Fastly Trading Down 12.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $71,878.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,063 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

