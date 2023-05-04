Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 957,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,535. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,154,714. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.