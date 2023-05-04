Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.42. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 544,101 shares traded.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. engages in providing housing finance system solutions. It operates through the Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment engages in purchase, securitization, and guarantee of single-family loans and management of single-family mortgage credit risk.

