Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.21-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Federal Signal Trading Down 3.3 %

FSS stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 358,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,298. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

