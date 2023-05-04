Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253.69 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $253.69 million and $27.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,169,361 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

