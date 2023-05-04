F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Shares Down 8.5%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 12,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 186,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $18,210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000.
