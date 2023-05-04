F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Shares Down 8.5%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 12,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 186,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $18,210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000.

About F&G Annuities & Life

