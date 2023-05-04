FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Shares Up 1%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

FG Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

