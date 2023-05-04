Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 5,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSMO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

