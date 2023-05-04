Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of FISI stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. Analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

