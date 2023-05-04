First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Capital in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

