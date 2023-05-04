First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $36.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
