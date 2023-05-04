First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised First Capital Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

TSE FCR.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,581. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$14.08 and a 12 month high of C$18.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

