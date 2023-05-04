First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FCNCP)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FCNCP stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,059. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 in the last three months.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

