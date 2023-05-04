First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.99

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 40040785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $209,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.