First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

FMBH stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $261,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

See Also

