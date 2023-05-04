First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.42

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.42 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 66282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 143.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

