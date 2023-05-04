First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.42

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.42 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 66282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.