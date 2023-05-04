Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.86 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.