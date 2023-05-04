Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.86 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
