Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.50 million-$214.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.04 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.73-$1.77 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.50. 2,399,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $593,714.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

