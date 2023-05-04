Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,727,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,599 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Flex were worth $187,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flex by 61.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock remained flat at $20.12 on Thursday. 309,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,041. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

