Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.47.

Shares of FND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,565. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 375,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,817 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,605,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,336,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

