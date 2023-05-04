FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.34-$7.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-$6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion. FMC also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 264,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. FMC’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after buying an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

