Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FMX. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.4 %

FMX stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. 190,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,946. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,691,000 after acquiring an additional 163,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after buying an additional 207,025 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.