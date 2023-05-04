Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.