Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Shares Down 1.2%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 66,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 39,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%.

(Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.