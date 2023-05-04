Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$61.00 at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.82.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 0.3 %

Fortis stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 421,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,249. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.34. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26. The stock has a market cap of C$29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9262174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.