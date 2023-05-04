Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,548,123 shares.

Fox Marble Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fox Marble

Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

