Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,470 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

