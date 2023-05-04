Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,843,000 after buying an additional 474,402 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

