Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $333,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.4 %

CSGP opened at $73.70 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

