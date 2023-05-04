Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $358,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919,463 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,541,000 after buying an additional 1,392,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.