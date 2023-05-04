Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $401,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,024.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 153.29%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.74%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

