Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $413,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SpartanNash by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

