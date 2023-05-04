Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $379,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PSA opened at $282.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.74. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

