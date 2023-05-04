Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

