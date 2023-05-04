Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on RPRX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

RPRX opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

