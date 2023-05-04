Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 10,164 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 40.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.02. 1,706,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.42 and a 200-day moving average of $364.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.